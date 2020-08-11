Gadsden man charged with stealing truck

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested July 30 after allegedly stealing a truck.

Christopher Steven Gossett, 28, was charged with first-degree theft of property for stealing a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado in the Estes Road area of the Ball Play community. According to a statement from the Etoway County Sheriff’s Office, Gossett admitted to taking the vehicle from Estes Road and driving down Hwy. 278, where the vehicle lost the front wheel assembly around Shields Road.

Gossett, who was also wanted for a burglary in the Gadsden Police jurisdiction, was taken into custody at the Econo Lodge on Hwy. 77 and arrested for both Sheriff’s Office and Gadsden Police Department charges. Methamphetamine and Salvia were also found in the room of the Econo Lodge along with items that were stolen in the burglary that occurred in the Gadsden jurisdiction.

Gossett is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center on $90,000 bond.

