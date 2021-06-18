Gadsden man charged with multiple burglaries in Etowah County

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested and charged with committing multiple burglaries in Etowah County, authorities say.

Christopher Adam Shaw, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree burglary, one count of third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree property theft.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Shaw allegedly admitted to one of the burglaries in the early hours of June 10, returning several hours later to burglarize an occupied dwelling. Both homes were on Lay Springs Road in Etowah County. Shaw wrecked his vehicle after fleeing the residence, but left the scene before deputies arrived.

Shaw was on release by community corrections for burglaries that had occurred in 2019 and 2020.

He is being held in the Etowah County Detention Center with a $50,000 surety bond for the new charges and no bond for non-compliance with community corrections.