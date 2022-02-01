GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gadsden man in connection to a child pornography investigation.

Ryan Quinn Medley, 30, was charged with 30 counts of possession of obscene material after authorities received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children.

An investigation began and a search warrant was later executed at Medley’s residence. Several phones and other electronics were taken from the home. A search of the devices discovered that the app, Kik, was used to download and send child pornography.

Medley is now being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on a $600,000 bond. He is to have no internet access or be around people under the age of 18 without supervision as well.