ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old Gadsden man was arrested Monday on drug charges.

According to Sheriff Jonathan Horton, Taurrean Carderius Jackson was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

After the arrest, agents with the Etowah County Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at the home in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive and found a large amount of synthetic marijuana, marijuana, and a handgun.

Jackson was then charged with synthetic drug trafficking, unlawful possession of marijuana in the first degree, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Jackson is being held at the Etowah County Jail on a $90,000 cash bond along with a $10,000 property bond.