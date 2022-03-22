ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County arrested a man last week after he was allegedly found in possession of child pornography.

David Elijah Trimble, 44, was charged with 30 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of intent to distribute the obscene material on March 17.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Trimble was arrested after deputies received a tip from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Rainbow City Police Department assisted ECSO in taking Trimble into custody.

During a search of Trimble’s residence, police were able to discover an electronic device that contained images of child pornography.

Trimble was being held at the Etowah County Detention Center, but was released Tuesday after posting a $630,000 bond. ECSO says more charges against Trimble are expected to come.

While out on bond, Trimble is to have no internet access, no smartphone or electronic devices and no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.