Gadsden man arrested after escaping from Etowah County Detention Center

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden man was arrested after escaping from the Etowah County Detention Center.

Jason Ray Boyd, 41, was charged with first-degree escape, first-degree theft of property and two counts of criminal mischief.

According to Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Boyd was in the process of being brought back to the Etowah County Detention Center when he made his attempted escape. Boyd’s restraints had been removed in the Sally Port.

“As Boyd walked toward the detention center, surveillance cameras caught Boyd opening the door on a Gadsden police vehicle and fleeing from the detention center,” a release from the ECSO stated. “Boyd drove the police vehicle through two locked security gates exiting the detention center onto 1st Avenue.”

A short time later, Boyd exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Gadsden Officer Jason Coffman located Boyd sitting on the porch of a residence on Peachtree Street.

The estimated damage to the detention center totaled $20,000, in addition to an estimated $14,000 in damage to the Gadsden Police vehicle.

Boyd was transported back to the Etowah County Detention Center where he is being held on a $90,000 cash bond.