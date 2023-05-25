BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 41-year-old Gadsden man was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on armed bank robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm charges.

According to the indictment, Edward Aliji Muhammed Brown allegedly robbed the Exchange Band in Gadsen in March with possession of a firearm. Because Brown was convicted in August 1999 for first-degree robbery, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The maximum penalty for armed robbery is 25 years in prison, while the maximum penalty is 15 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI and the Gadsen Police Department are investigating the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Royster is prosecuting.