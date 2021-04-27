Gadsden dentist charged with rape, sexual abuse

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A Gadsden dentist was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with different sex crimes.

Dr. Joseph Cox was charged with sexual abuse, rape, and sodomy. According to the Gadsden Police Department, search warrants were executed at both his office and home.

Cox started the Gadsden Dental clinic in 2017. The clinic’s website states that he graduated from the University of Alabama School of Dentistry.

No other information on Cox’s arrest or what led to police charging him has been released. Anyone with information related to the charges against Cox is encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Devine at 256-549-4653.