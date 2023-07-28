FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department announced it caught a man Thursday in Walker Chapel Cemetery after he allegedly drove a stolen vehicle.

According to the FPD, police were getting ready for National Night Out when they saw 23-year-old Auston Hodges driving an allegedly stolen vehicle. While he was attempting to get away, he struck two FPD vehicles. One of the police vehicles sustained minor damage, while the other police vehicle’s front push bar bumper prevented any damage.

Hodges then jumped out of the vehicle he was driving. After a short foot chase, he was apprehended in the cemetery.

Hodges has been charged with receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. No one was injured during the crashes or the foot chase.