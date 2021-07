FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 55-year-old man was shot and killed during a home invasion in Fultondale early Sunday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, 55, was shot and killed during a reported home invasion Sunday morning.

Garcia was pronounced dead at UAB hospital later that morning.

