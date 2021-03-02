Fultondale man charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been charged with trafficking heroin and cocaine in Fultondale.

On Monday, vice and narcotics detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant on a house in the 400 block of Chapel Creek Lane in Fultondale. During the search, 1.8 ounces of heroin, another 1.2 grams of heroin, 1.8 ounces of cocaine, marijuana edibles, paraphernalia, three firearms and almost $8,000 in cash were recovered.

Detectives arrested 28 year old Brennon Jabree Dinatale, 28, was subsequently arrested and charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dinatale is being held on no bond.