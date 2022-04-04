FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Fultondale Police Department arrested a man Monday accused of committing multiple sex crimes against an underage relative.

John Jacks, 46, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy, rape and incest with a minor. No other details have been provided at this time.

Jacks is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

If anyone has any more allegations of this nature against this subject, you’re asked to contact FPD at (205)-542-3001.