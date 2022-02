FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Fultondale Police announced Friday morning that a 33-year-old man was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and sex abuse of a child.

Police said the suspect, Jose Martinez, is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. Police ask anyone with similar allegations against Martinez to contact Detective Polly Johnson at 205-542-3001.

Due to the nature of the alleged crime, limited information will be released.