Fultondale doctor pleads guilty to illegally prescribing medication, health care fraud

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, a Fultondale doctor pleaded guilty to prescribing controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and engaging in health care fraud.

Paul Roberts, a physician and former co-owner of Southeast Urgent Care in Fultondale, pleaded guilty to 16 counts of health care fraud and illegally prescribing medication. According to the plea agreement, Roberts stipulated to a 72-month sentence and agreed to surrender his Alabama and other State medical licenses. He also agreed to pay a fine of $100,000 and $2.2 million in restitution.

“We have recently heard many stories about the sacrifices made by physicians and pharmacists to care for patients during this difficult time. Unfortunately, there are also those who have chosen to sacrifice patient care for pure greed,” First Assistant United States Attorney Lloyd Peeples said in a statement. “Those who engage in such unlawful practices unnecessarily drive up healthcare costs and destroy lives in our communities.”

According to the plea agreement, on days Roberts was out of the office, Roberts allowed unqualified staff, including an x-ray technician, to prescribe controlled substances to patients using prescriptions that he pre-signed. Roberts also illegally prescribed controlled substances, including oxycodone, to two women, one of whom he prescribed in exchange for sexual favors and to the other even though he knew that she was abusing controlled substances.

The second conspiracy and scheme focused on fraudulently billing health insurance plans through their third-party administrators for compounded drugs. According to the plea agreement, beginning in 2012, Roberts entered into an unlawful agreement with his co-defendants, Stanley Reeves, a pharmacist and owner of F&F Drugs, a Demopolis-based pharmacy, and Brett Taft, a Tuscaloosa-based sales representative, to fraudulently bill these health insurance plans for medically unnecessary compounded drugs. To induce Roberts to issue these medically unnecessary drugs, Taft paid Roberts kickbacks. Roberts then issued the prescriptions, sometimes without patients’ knowledge, and sent them to F&F Drugs, which then filled and billed the prescriptions to insurance plans. Reeves would then pay Taft a portion of the billing proceeds, with Taft using some of those proceeds to pay Roberts kickbacks. In addition, to induce patients to accept these medically unnecessary drugs, Roberts and his co-defendants agreed that F&F Drugs would waive patient co-pays, and did so in violation of the health insurance plan rules. And, to maximize profit from each prescription, Roberts and his co-defendants also agreed that F&F Drugs would automatically refill the compounded drugs that Roberts referred regardless of whether patients needed those drugs. Between April 2012 and February 2014, F&F Drugs billed health insurance plans approximately $2.2 million for medically unnecessary compounded drugs issued by Roberts.

The maximum punishment for the dispensing controlled substances charges is 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. The maximum penalty for the health care fraud and conspiracy charges is 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The FBI and DEA investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorneys Chinelo Dike-Minor, Austin Shutt, Kristen Osborne, and Lloyd C. Peeples are prosecuting.

LATEST POSTS