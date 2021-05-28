Friends mourn, raise concerns about gun violence following suspects’ arrests in Odenville homicide

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Police have arrested and charged a suspect with the murder of an Odenville resident and have taken a second suspect into custody as friends of the victim raise concerns about escalating gun violence.

Police arrested Charles Lawrence Grimmett III for the murder of Brian Shaw. Andray La’Quarn Pope turned himself in due to warrants for theft of property and possession of forged instrument.

Grimmett is being held at the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with no bond.

Pope turned himself into the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 6:40 p.m. Friday evening. He was sent to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville with a $45,000 bond.

Shaw, 67, was found deceased from multiple gun wounds when police arrived at his Ladonna Drive residence on May 25, according to a press release.

Friends of Shaw have taken to Facebook to mourn their friend’s passing and raise concern about gun violence in the community.