SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was recently arrested after attempting to elude the police around Green Valley Road in Southside, police report.

According to Capt. Clay Johnson of the Southside Police Department, he attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling south on Highway 77 for a traffic violation. The driver, 57-year-old Frank Rowe Jr., didn’t stop, speeding away from law enforcement as a pursuit followed. The chase ended on Gardner Lane in Ohatchee when the driver pulled into a driveway.

Rowe was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest and a felony violation. Rowe had an active warrant with the Mobile Police Department for failing to register as a sex offender.

Rowe is being held at the Southside Police Department on no bond.