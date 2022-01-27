VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Vestavia Hills police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing during a search warrant in 2018.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, Tim Burns pleaded guilty to theft and ethics charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison with 30 days to serve in the Jefferson County Jail. His jail sentence will be followed by five years of probation.

In November 2018, officers became aware that a theft had occurred during the execution of a search warrant. VHPD detectives investigated the incident and arrested Burns for his sole involvement in the theft. The case prompted VHPD to fire Burns and hand the charges over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney.

Earlier this week, the case was presented to a jury in Jefferson County, but was cut short when Burns and his attorney agreed to take a guilty plea. On top of the sentencing, Burns will also be required to pay a number of fees totaling over $3,000.

“We are not above the law and we believe that Tim Burns’ plea is a reminder to all law enforcement that we take an oath to serve and protect. This oath does not protect us or give us the right to become above the law that we swore to uphold,” the VHPD stated in a media release. “We would also like to thank our community for the continued unwavering support of our department and our officers each and every day.”