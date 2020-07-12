Former USA gymnastics coach arrested

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WIAT) —A former u-s-a gymnastics coach is behind bars facing more than a dozen charges involving lewd acts with a minor.

Las Vegas police say 52-year-old Terry Gray was taken into custody on July 10th and charged with 14 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14.



According to court records, the reported incidents took place between 2007 and 2013. He worked as a coach at a gym in Las Vegas from 2009 to 20-15.

Gray also coached at gyms in Cincinnati and southern California. Gray is being held without bail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.