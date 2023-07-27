FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A former student and resident assistant at the University of North Alabama (UNA) has been indicted on sexual abuse charges after court records say he attacked two women.

Carltavion Tawaran Lathan, 23, was arrested on July 19 after a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted him a few days prior.

According to the three-count indictment, Lathan forced one of the women into sexual contact by “forcible compulsion” on two separate occasions. This happened inside the dorms, according to Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton.

The third incident happened with a different woman, court records say. Hamilton said that the incident happened inside a classroom on UNA’s campus.

All three alleged assaults happened sometime between December 2021 and November 2022 the court record showed.

News 19 reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and the UNA Police but did not receive an immediate answer.

UNA Spokesperson Michelle Eubanks provided the following statement:

The safety and health of everyone at the University of North Alabama is our top priority. The crimes alleged against this former student are inexcusable and have no place on our campus. Our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected. We are not able to discuss academic or disciplinary records of current or former students. Providing the information that has been requested, if combined with other publicly available information, could risk exposing the identity of individuals involved. This could not only risk violating federal privacy regulations, but it could also discourage reporting of sexual misconduct and impact the criminal prosecution of this matter. UNA follows federal Title IX regulations when any sexual misconduct allegations are reported to the University. We encourage all students to report any incident of misconduct. The University offers support and resources to all students, even if someone chooses not to file a formal Title IX complaint. Also, every student at UNA is provided with the student handbook showing how to reach several resources, including law enforcement, university Title IX staff, counselors, health services, and local and national organizations dedicated to addressing sexual misconduct and sexual assault. Michelle Eubanks, Director of UNA Public & Media Relations

Online court records show Lathan has already been released from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility on a $45,000 bond, and with the condition of not having any direct or indirect contact with the victims.

Hamilton encouraged any other victims of Lathan or others to reach out to the district attorney’s office or One Place of the Shoals.

An arraignment has been set for Lathan on August 24.