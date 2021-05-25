Former UAB football player indicted in death of student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The case against Carlos Londarrius Stephens, a former football player for UAB, is moving forward after he was indicted by a grand jury in the death of a 20-year-old student.

The indictment was filed Tuesday after Destiny Washington death after she was shot while allegedly selling headphones at UAB’s Hill University Center December 18, 2020. A day after Washington’s death, Stephens turned himself over to law enforcement.

“I wish that this never had happened,” said MeKaila Hill, Washington’s friend. “I still don’t understand why it had to happen to you.”

Stephens, 23, played as a freshman during the 2017 season, where he rushed for 137 years.