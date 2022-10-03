TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Tuscaloosa probation officer has been charged with additional counts of sexual misconduct against the parolees he was assigned to.

Jeremy Damon Hall, 31, is accused of coercing or convincing several individuals currently on probation or parole that he was supervising, according to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. Hall was originally arrested on Aug. 12 and after further investigation, four more people came forward with similar accusations.

Six more charges of custodial misconduct were handed down against Hall and he is now being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $90,000 bond. Hall had previously posted bond and had been released after his August arrest.

If Hall were to make bail, there would be release conditions placed upon him, including wearing an ankle monitor.

VCU says that at this time there are five alleged victims of Hall but they believe there may be more. If you or someone you know has information relating to this case, you’re asked to contact VCU at 205-464-8690.