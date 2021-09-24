Former Tuscaloosa County license commissioner indicted on theft, computer tampering charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the arrest of Lynne C. Robbins, A grand jury has indicted the former Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner for allegedly using her office for personal gain.

On Thursday, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that Lynn C. Robbins, 56, had been charged with first-degree theft of property, seven counts of computer tampering, and using her office for personal gain. Robbins surrendered to the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and was later released on $10,000 bond.

Robbins served as Tuscaloosa County’s license commissioner until February 2020 when she resigned.

According to Marshall, Robbins allegedly used her position as license commissioner to avoid paying the returned-check fee assessed in bad-check cases and to avoid repaying the face amounts of the unpaid checks. The theft charge relates to a scheme of conduct employed by Robbins between January 2016 and December 3, 2019, to take cash belonging to the Tuscaloosa County License Commissioner’s Office. The computer tampering charges relate to specific instances where Robbins allegedly altered data in the Tuscaloosa License Commissioner’s Office’s computer network to facilitate an embezzlement scheme and to hide it from county officials.

No further information about the investigation or Robbins’ charges has been released.