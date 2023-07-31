WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former jeweler of several Middle Tennessee jewelry stores has been sentenced after his involvement in a violent heist of more than $1 million in jewelry belonging to the late provost of Western Kentucky University.

Marshall “Sonny” Belew was sentenced last week to 10 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of complicity to commit theft and one count of complicity to commit second-degree burglary.

According to Belew’s attorney Jeff Cherry, he will be eligible for parole after two years.

Jewelry stolen during heist (Courtesy: Bowling Green Police Department)

Marshall Belew / along with jewelry stolen during heist (Courtesy: Bowling Green Police Department)

The heist happened the morning of July 13, 2020 on Smallhouse Road in Bowling Green where three people armed with guns entered the residence and assaulted an employee, who was working in the home office.

The female employee was restrained with zip ties while the intruders removed a large safe, containing an estimated 300 to 400 pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $1 million.

The Smallhouse Road home belonged to the late Western Kentucky University provost Barbara Burch and the three intruders disguised themselves as delivery workers to gain access to the residence.

Belew was listed as one of the owners of American Jewelry, which has locations in Brentwood and Mt. Juliet. The business’ website previously listed “Sonny” Belew as the “owner/master jeweler.”

Dwight Belew, an owner of American Jewelry said in a statement that he and his wife started the business 50 years ago and “we own and have always owned 100% of it.”

“We continue to be as honest, honorable and caring as we have always been and have not been suspected or accused of anything,” he added. “He’s my son and I love him.”