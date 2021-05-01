Former Snead mayor arrested on drug and firearms charges

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The former mayor of Snead was arrested Friday night on drug and firearms charges, according to law enforcement.

Delmas Price, also known as La’Shone, was arrested by the Oneonta Police Department around 7:30 p.m. Friday night. He was booked into the Blount County Jail on the charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a violation of the state firearms act.

The 48-year-old man served as mayor for the town of Snead from 2016 to 2020.

Price is being held with no bond.