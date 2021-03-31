Former police officer pleads guilty to murdering Megan Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former officer with the Hoover Police Department has pleaded guilty to murdering his former wife nearly two years ago.

On Wednesday, Jason Bragg McIntosh pleaded guilty to murder in the death of Megan Montgomery, who was found dead in the parking lot of the Mountain Brook Athletic Complex on December 1, 2019.

McIntosh, who turned himself over to law enforcement shortly after Montgomery’s body was found, was originally charged with capital murder, but agreed to the lesser charge of murder. As part of his plea, he will spend 30 years in prison.

“The District Attorney’s Office is hopeful that this resolution will allow Megan’s family to have some closure and begin the healing process,” a statement from Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr read. “We thank the Mountain Brook Police Department for their dedication and hard work on the investigation of this senseless murder.”

McIntosh and Montgomery were married a year before a series of domestic incidents caused Montgomery to file for divorce in February 2019. McIntosh had been involved in at least two prior domestic incidents prior to her death.