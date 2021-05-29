Former pediatric nurse practitioner pleads guilty in Georgia child pornography case

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – In a disturbing case involving Snapchat, a former pediatric nurse practitioner from Georgia has pleaded guilty to the online distribution of images that investigators call “depraved depictions of child sexual abuse.”

On May 27, 2021, William Clinton Storey, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography before U.S. District Judge Clay Land.

Officials with United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia say the case against Storey, from Preston, Georgia, involved “thousands of images and videos of child pornography.”

Allegations against Storey were investigated by GBI and FBI with assistance from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, files found in Storey’s possession depicted “babies, small toddlers, minors engaged in bondage, and male and female prepubescent children being sexually abused by adult males.”

“Children portrayed in child pornography images are victimized every time those images are distributed or viewed, and this case is exceptionally disturbing because the suspect was a nurse and a family pediatric practitioner,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta

The investigation into Storey began in November 2019, after Snapchat detected that a user clint31824, later identified during the investigation to be Storey, uploaded five files of suspected child pornography, according to officials.

In February 2020, during a search of Storey’s home and business, agents seized seven devices belonging to Storey.

According to investigators, during the examination of the seized devices, approximately 6,000 videos and 24,000 images of suspected child pornography were found.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation. In this instance the offender was a healthcare provider. We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these predators to justice,” said Vic Reynolds, GBI Director.

Storey faces a sentence of 5-20 years in prison, along with a $250,000 fine. Additionally, he will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

“William Storey will spend a significant period of time in prison for his role in distributing large amounts of the most depraved depictions of child sexual abuse online—a criminal act made even more disturbing knowing he was a pediatric nurse practitioner at the time of his crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary.

Storey is scheduled for sentencing on August 17, 2021. There is no parole in the federal system.