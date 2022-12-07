LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple former correctional officers at the Limestone Correctional Facility have been arrested and charged after an investigation into prison contraband.

Four former officers have been charged after an investigation by the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) with bribery of public servants and using their position for personal gain, while one was charged with promoting prison contraband.

Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketteman, and Shamarion Dozier were employed by the Alabama Department of Corrections and all resigned on Nov. 22.

Alex Andrews Andrew Taylor Roy

John Paul Ketteman Shamarion Dozier Photos: Limestone County Sheriff’s Office

According to court documents, warrants for use of position for personal gain and bribing a public servant were obtained for Andrews on Dec. 2. Andrews is a resident of Fayetteville, Tenn., which is where he was arrested.

The warrants state Andrews used his position to obtain direct financial gain not authorized by law and took cash for payment of contraband into the Limestone Correctional Facility.

Andrews was charged with seven counts of bribery of a public servant and seven counts of use of official position for personal gain.

Ketteman and Dozier were both charged with the same charges as Andrews.

Roy was charged with four counts of bribery of a public servant, four counts of use of official position for personal gain, and four counts of first-degree promoting prison contraband.

The four former officers turned themselves into the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office as a result of the investigation, according to ADOC.

The former officers are currently being held at the Limestone County Detention Center.

News 19 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest on any developments.