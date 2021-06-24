Former Lee County DA pleads guilty, will serve 10 months in jail

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The trial of former Lee County Attorney Brandon Hughes came to an abrupt halt, even before the jury heard all the testimony.

Thursday afternoon the Alabama Attorney General’s Office released information indicating Brandon Hughes plead guilty.



“The Alabama Attorney General’s Office announced this afternoon that former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pleaded guilty to two felony counts of an indictment being tried before specially-appointed Lee County Circuit Judge Pamela Baschab. Hughes pleaded guilty to perjury in the first degree and the use of his public office for personal gain. Hughes will be sentenced at a later date,” said the statement.

Hughes’ plea of guilty came on the second day of testimony during his trial. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Hughes has agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts, split to serve ten months in jail. Additionally, Hughes will be required to pay back the Lee County District Attorney’s Fund $14,000 in legal fees related to the use of his public office for personal gain and to pay restitution to a Chambers County business related to a dismissed charge.

While Hughes previously had been suspended from office as a result of his indictment, the court’s acceptance of his plea of guilty caused his removal from office as a matter of law.

News 3 is reaching out to Hughes to see if he has a comment.