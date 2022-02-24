HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover Police Department has arrested a former youth sports coach after she allegedly sexually abused one of her players for multiple years.

Meagan Billingsley Deese, 30, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse and enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Back on Feb. 14, one of Deese’s former players, who is now an adult, came to HPD and reported that she had been sexually abused by Deese while she was being coached on a travel sports team while she was a juvenile. She said Deese “subjected her to unwanted sexual contact” over a two or three-year period that ended in 2016.

An investigation ensued by HPD and warrants were taken out for her arrest. She was later transported to the Jefferson County Jail where she was released after posting a $90,000 bond.

HPD says they believe there may be more victims that have yet to come forward. If you have any information surrounding this case, you’re asked to contact investigators at 205-739-6125.