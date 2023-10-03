HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A former teacher at Helena Middle School was recently arrested in Florida after being indicted on nine sexual assault charges.

Richard Bailey Granger was arrested Monday in Bay County Florida, shortly after a grand jury had indicted him on two counts of first-degree sodomy and seven counts of first-degree sexual abuse, the Helena Police Department reported. Granger, whose charges are reportedly not related to his time at the school, will soon be extradited back to Alabama.

The HPD reported that on December 5, 2022, a victim accused Granger of sexual abuse. At the time of the allegations, Granger was not living in Helena anymore. In August, a grand jury in Shelby County was presented with the information in the case, deciding there was enough evidence to indict him.

Details regarding the allegations against Granger were not released. No court filings have been located detailing the indictment against him.