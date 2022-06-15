MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former Hale County High School band director was arrested this week and charged for allegedly soliciting four teenage students for sex after sending them inappropriate text and email messages.

Moundville Police officer Cole Ward says they are conducting a thorough investigation.

“It is deeply concerning, and we take any allegation like this very seriously because the trust we put into these people can’t be tainted,” Ward said. “And if there is any indication that anything is going on it needs to be handled, we are going to investigate. And if there are any false allegations that needs to be taken care of as well.”

34-year-old Adam Mowrer is no longer the band director, he resigned in May after the school year ended. Moundville Police were notified May 26 by a school resource officer after learning Mowrer was sending inappropriate messages to four female students under the age of 19. The former band director turned himself in Tuesday to Hale County authorities.

Hale County Commissioner Donald Anderson is calling the allegation disturbing.

“It is a sad situation and we as adults are put here to be a guide and a light for our children and to have something like that happen is a sad situation and its a situation, we can’t have in Hale County”.

The crime of Soliciting a student for sex is a Class A misdemeanor. Mowrer was released from jail after posting bond.