Former guard at Aliceville women’s prison pleads guilty

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A former federal corrections officer who worked at a women’s prison in Alabama pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of sexually abusing an inmate and witness tampering, authorities said.

Eric Todd Ellis, 32, was charged for actions that occurred while he was working at the low-security federal lockup in Aliceville, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Ellis was on duty when he engaged in sexual relations with a female inmate in the back of a prison laundry room last June, prosecutors said in a statement. He later admitted his actions to another officer and then encouraged the person in a recorded telephone call to lie about it, the statement said.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26.