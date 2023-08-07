LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman believed to have caused three fires at a local Walmart location was arrested Sunday, according to the Leeds Police Department.

Jayla Fain, 26, of Pell City was taken into custody near the intersection of Ziegler Road and Highway 119 in Leeds. She is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, third-degree theft of property, first-degree criminal mischief and 32 counts of reckless endangerment.

On Saturday, LPD and Leeds Fire Department responded to calls of three fires inside the Walmart at 8551 Whitfield Avenue. The fires were extinguished and caused over $100,000 in damages to the store and merchandise. The store was closed until Sunday afternoon, as detectives collected evidence from the scene.

During Fain’s arrest, detectives recovered over $500 of stolen merchandise from Walmart and other evidence related to these crimes. LPD believes that Fain set three fires that evening: one around 7:50 p.m. in the women’s bathroom and two around the time that caused the store’s evacuation.

LPD would like to thank the Leeds Fire Department, State Fire Marshalls Office, Walmart Global Investigations, Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Moody PD for their assistance in this case.