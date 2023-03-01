PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Perry County deputy was arrested Monday following an investigation into accusations that he sexually assaulted a woman he pulled over for a traffic stop.

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau Investigation (TBI) began looking into the complaint against then-Perry County Deputy Jonathan Kelly, 31, in December 2021 at the request of 21st Judicial District Attorney General Kim Helper.

During the course of the investigation, the TBI said agents discovered that Kelly had indicated to the woman that she wouldn’t be charged if she engaged in “sexual contact” with him.

Kelly was terminated by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31, 2021. He worked for the Waynesboro Police Department before joining the sheriff’s office in his hometown of Linden just over two years ago.

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, a Perry County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Kelly with one count of aggravated rape and one count of official misconduct.

He was arrested and booked into the Perry County Jail on a $65,000 bond almost a week later.