Former Country Club of Birmingham employee sentenced in fraud case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to more than three years in prison for stealing from an Alabama country club.
Prosecutors say a judge imposed the 41-month sentence Friday on Michael Charles Vines. Vines pleaded guilty last year to fraud. He was accused of stealing more than $630,000 from the Country Club of Birmingham.
A news release from prosecutors says Vines worked on finances for the club from 2002 through 2018. They say he took money by making fraudulent entries into a financial management system and then making false claims to management and auditors.
LATEST POSTS
- Costco to begin enforcing members-only ban at its food courts
- Central AL Forecast: Dry weekend! More rain next week
- Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
- Trooper has standoff with stubborn horse
- Mass. father found guilty of trying to poison daughter with drain cleaner