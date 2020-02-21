Former Country Club of Birmingham employee sentenced in fraud case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A judge has sentenced a man to more than three years in prison for stealing from an Alabama country club.

Prosecutors say a judge imposed the 41-month sentence Friday on Michael Charles Vines. Vines pleaded guilty last year to fraud. He was accused of stealing more than $630,000 from the Country Club of Birmingham.

A news release from prosecutors says Vines worked on finances for the club from 2002 through 2018. They say he took money by making fraudulent entries into a financial management system and then making false claims to management and auditors.

