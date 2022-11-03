BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A former corrections officer at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility has pleaded guilty to being involved in smuggling cell phones, drugs and other contraband into the prison, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for North Alabama reports.

Wilson Brian Clemons, 32, of Jasper, was charged with one count of conspiracy and one count of using a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of an unlawful activity, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona. On Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to both charges.

According to Escalona, Clemons abused his position as a corrections officer and agreed to accept bribes in exchange for smuggling contraband items into Donaldson between November 7, 2021, and November 23, 2021. Clemons, also known as “Mario Lopez” and “My Granddaddy Otis,” allegedly used a fake name to create an account with the mobile payment service Cash App so that he could accept bribe payments from inmates and their associates anonymously.

According to his plea agreement, Clemons was stopped outside of Donaldson on November 23, 2021, after attempting to bring cell phones, marijuana, Xanax, cigars and scales into the prison. As part of his plea, Clemons has agreed to forfeit the money he made from the conspiracy.

The maximum penalty for conspiracy and use of a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of illegal activity is five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.