BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — A police officer with the Brookside Police Department was arrested last week and charged with rape, according to the department.

Deshawn Mark Cook, 26, was taken into custody Friday and held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $20,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

The city of Brookside released a statement on Cook’s arrest saying he “is no longer an officer” of the department. They declined to comment further but said they have been cooperating with JCSO in the investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.