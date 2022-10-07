BROOKSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — The former chief of the Brookside Police Department has been indicted for impersonating a police officer in order to allegedly get out of a speeding ticket earlier this spring.

Michael Ryan Jones, who resigned from the Brookside Police Department in January in the wake of a scandal involving its ticketing practices, was indicted by a grand jury in September for impersonating a peace officer and speeding.

On April 12, Jones was driving through Covington County when he was stopped for going 78 miles per hour in a 55-mile-per-hour zone, according to court records. The Covington County Sheriff’s Office reported that Jones tried to use a Brookside Police badge in order to get out of getting a ticket, even though he hadn’t been with the department for months.

“In this case, we had a young deputy that was trying to be respectful to a supposed veteran officer and gave him a break. But Jones was not the Chief at Brookside when he held himself out to be, using deception to disrespect that young deputy,” Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman said in a statement. “The deputy has since also issued a speeding ticket to go along with the Impersonation charge.”

On May 2, Jones turned himself in at the Covington County Jail and was released later that day after posting $10,000 bond.

The BPD is currently under investigation for how it handled tickets, with some alleging that officers would pull them over outside city limits to give them speeding tickets.