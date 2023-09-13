TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department (LPD) announced the arrest of a former employee of the Talladega County Board of Education.

The LPD said it arrested and charged the 18-year-old with possession of child pornography, rape in the second-degree and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer.

The former employee was transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail and is pending bond.

This case is currently under investigation. Any information about this matter should be reported to Investigator Matt Hill with the LPD at (205) 763-4061.