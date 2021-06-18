Former Birmingham police recruit found not guilty in 2018 murder case

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three years after a former recruit of the Birmingham Police Academy was charged with murder, a jury has acquitted him of the crime.

Arron Gaines, 25, was found not guilty by a jury Friday at the closing of his trial. Gaines was charged with the murder of Dietrich Boone, who was killed February 9, 2018 in the 8400 block of 9th Avenue South.

According to the BPD, Gaines left police training the month before being charged with Boone’s murder due to “allegations of conduct violations.”