Former Birmingham police officer found guilty of rape

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Peter Williston, a former lieutenant with the Birmingham Police Department, was found guilty of rape Wednesday afternoon.
Williston, who had spent 17 years with the department, was convicted of first-degree rape by a jury following a trial that lasted several days in Birmingham. In June 2018, he was arrested in after a woman came forward and claimed he began sexually abused her in 2008 when she was only 14 years old.
Leading up to his arrest, Williston had served several months in a new role in the department as its public information officer.
First-degree rape is a Class A felony that is punishable between 10 and 99 years in prison.
Williston, 50, will be sentenced sometime in April.
