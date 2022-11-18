BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been found guilty of shooting and killing a woman in a “love triangle gone bad” in 2020.

On Friday, a jury in Jefferson County deliberated for two hours before finding Alfreda Fluker, 42, guilty of capital murder.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On April 10, 2020, BPD officers were called to a home on Pearson Avenue about a woman who had been shot. The victim who died that night was identified as 43-year-old Kanisha Necole Fuller.

Fluker was working as an off-duty police detective at the time of the shooting and was subsequently arrested at her home. She had worked for BPD for 15 years.

A sentencing date has not been set for Fluker.