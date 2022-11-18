BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former detective with the Birmingham Police Department has been found guilty of shooting and killing a woman in a “love triangle gone bad” in 2020.
On Friday, a jury in Jefferson County deliberated for two hours before finding Alfreda Fluker, 42, guilty of capital murder.
On April 10, 2020, BPD officers were called to a home on Pearson Avenue about a woman who had been shot. The victim who died that night was identified as 43-year-old Kanisha Necole Fuller.
Fluker was working as an off-duty police detective at the time of the shooting and was subsequently arrested at her home. She had worked for BPD for 15 years.
A sentencing date has not been set for Fluker.