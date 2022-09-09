BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A former manager at a Birmingham credit union has been accused of stealing thousands of dollars from his employer.

Phillip Brian Topping, 42, of Birmingham, has been charged with embezzlement, U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona announced Friday.

According to prosecutors, Topping allegedly embezzled approximately $268,000 while employed at New Pilgrim Federal Credit Union while he was manager between August 2016 and August 2021. Topping allegedly embezzled the money from an on-site ATM and a teller cash drawer at the credit union and used the unauthorized funds for personal expenses.

The maximum penalty for embezzlement by a credit union employee is 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

The FBI investigated the case and received assistance from the National Credit Union Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan S. Rummage is prosecuting the case.