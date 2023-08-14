ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, a former Auburn Tiger football player charged with attempted murder will be back in the courtroom asking for his bond to be reduced.

Raven Gray is accused of getting into an altercation with a clerk at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Choctaw Street and Rucker Boulevard in Enterprise, Alabama. Police say the former Enterprise High School standout football player got a gun from his vehicle, returned inside the business and fired a shot at the clerk.

Police say Gray may have been under the influence of narcotics. He now faces a host of other charges, including drug-related offenses and eluding officers.

Gray is currently being held in the Coffee County Jail on a combined bond of over $160,000. On Monday, he will appear in Coffee County Courtroom asking for his bond to be lowered.