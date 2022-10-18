BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama attorney and former staff member of Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge following his arrest last year.

Chase Tristian Espy, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography arising out of events that occurred from March 2021 to August 2021.

The investigation began when Espy engaged in online chats with undercover law enforcement whom he believed was a 15-year-old girl. Upon being arrested, Espy’s cell phone was seized and a search warrant was obtained. From this search, approximately 69 videos and four images of child sexual abuse material were found.

Espy, who previously worked as deputy general counsel in Gov. Ivey’s office, was immediately fired following his arrest.

Espy is set to be sentenced January 24, 2023. Child pornography possession carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in prison.

The FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation Human Trafficking Task Force, the Homewood Police Department, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency participated in this investigation.