Former attorney for Gov. Ivey’s staff charged with soliciting child

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama attorney who formerly worked as deputy general counsel in Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has been arrested and charged with child solicitation.

Chase Espy, 36, of Vestavia Hills was arrested Wednesday by the Homewood Police Department and charged with child solicitation by computer. He was subsequently released on bond Thursday morning.

According to jail logs, the alleged offense happened on March 25. Sgt. John Carr of the HPD said Espy’s arrest was part of an ongoing investigation and did not provide further details.

Espy, who received his law degree from the University of Alabama, was previously an associate attorney at Balch & Bingham. He also served as law clerk to Sen. Jeff Sessions in 2009 and worked as legislative counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Gina Maiola, press secretary for Gov. Ivey, released the following statement:

“The allegations against Mr. Espy are serious, tragic and shocking. While he was employed by our office for only a few months, Mr. Espy has been terminated. As this is an ongoing investigation, no further information is available at this time.”