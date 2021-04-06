Former Alabaster doctor sentenced to life in prison following child pornography conviction

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — An 85-year-old former Alabaster doctor will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of producing child pornography and sexual abuse.

On Monday, Ruepert Don Bryan was sentenced to life in prison following his conviction on three counts of producing child pornography, as well as first-degree sexual abuse. As part of his sentencing, Bryan was ordered to never contact any of his victims or their families, as well as being required to register as a sex offender.

“I’m hopeful that this verdict will bring some measure of closure to the multiple children he abused,” District Attorney Jill Lee said in a written statement following Bryan’s conviction in March. “Further, I’m grateful for the hard work and thorough investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

During trial, numerous recordings Bryan made of child sexual abuse were shown to the jury as evidence. In addition, multiple witnesses testified about being victimized by Bryan when they were children.

Bryan, who ran an ENT clinic in Alabaster, was arrested in 2016.