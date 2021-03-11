Former Alabaster doctor convicted of sex abuse, child pornography production

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (WIAT) – A former Shelby County doctor was convicted of producing pornography involving children, as well as sexual abuse.

Ruepert Don Bryan, 85, was convicted on three county of producing child pornography as well as first-degree sexual abuse. The verdict came Wednesday.

District Attorney Jill Lee said, “I’m hopeful that this verdict will bring some measure of closure to the multiple children he abused,” District Attorney Jill Lee said in a written statement. “Further, I’m grateful for the hard work and thorough investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

During trial, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence that included numerous recordings Bryan made of his child sexual abuse. Additionally, the jury heard from multiple witnesses who said they had been victimized by Bryan when they were children.

Bryan, who previously maintained a medical practice in Alabaster, was arrested back in 2016.

“We’re grateful for the victims who stepped forward to share their stories of abuse. It’s only through them that this day has finally arrived,” Assistant District Attorney Daniel McBrayer said in a written statement. “We also appreciate the members of the public who answered the Sheriff’s call to help identify this abuser who was only a face on a video when the investigation first began.”

Bryan will be sentenced on April 5. He is facing the rest of his life in prison.