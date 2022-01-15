Former Alabama QB Jay Barker arrested after allegedly trying to hit wife Sara Evans with vehicle

Nashville, Tenn. (WIAT) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker was arrested Saturday in Nashville and charged with felony assault after allegedly trying to hit his wife with a vehicle.

Barker, 49, was arrested and taken to the Davidson County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On the report of the arrest, his name was listed as Harry Jerome Barker.

According to an affidavit of the arrest, Barker’s wife, country music artist Sara Evans, was leaving a party at her neighbor’s house where she got in the passenger seat of a friend’s car to ride across the street. As they were passing the driveway, she saw Barker reversing his vehicle at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed.

The affidavit then says that Barker drove away before Evans got in touch with police. He later returned and spoke with officers. Evans and the other witness claim that Barker was trying to intentionally hit them. He was subsequently arrested.

Barker is a Trussville native that played college football for the University of Alabama under head coach Gene Stallings. In 1992, he led the Tide to a national championship after defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the 1993 Sugar Bowl. Barker won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award in 1994 and finished fifth for the Heisman Trophy.

In 1995, Barker was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers, but did not make the team. He joined the New England Patriots in 1995, and the Carolina Panthers in 1996, but never played in a regular season game. From 1998 to 2001, he played in the Canadian Football League for the Toronto Argonauts. In 2001, Barker came to Birmingham to play for the Thunderbolts in the XFL.

Barker is a host for a radio show on 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Previously, he co-hosted a show on Birmingham’s WJOX with former Auburn placekicker Al Del Greco.