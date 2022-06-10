DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A former Headland Police officer who was arrested after police say he choked his wife has now been charged with killing a fetus.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, on Thursday, Robert Allen Maddox Jr., of Gordon, Ala., was charged with one count of murder.

It was determined at the time of the assault the victim was pregnant with their child. During the assault, Maddox is alleged to have intentionally caused the victim to have a miscarriage.

On March 29, a female victim reported to the Dothan Police Department that during the first week of March, she was the victim of domestic violence situation.

Police say Maddox’s wife reported that the situation escalated to the point she was thrown to the floor and then choked, cutting off her air supply.

On March 31, after an investigation, Dothan Police arrested Robert Allen Maddox Jr., 24, of Dothan, and charged him with one count of domestic violence strangulation.

Maddox was placed on administrative leave, which is typical under these circumstances, and his badge and his gun have been taken, according to Headland Police.

Maddox was released from the Houston County Jail on April 1st, after posting a $30,000 bond.

Maddox is now facing a $1.5 million bond and is currently in the Houston County Jail.

Maddox has since moved from his home in Dothan and according to court records is currently living in Gordon.